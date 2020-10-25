Coronavirus: 198,115 cases, 5,206 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 2,309 new cases reported today, breaking the four-day streak of record-breaking amounts of new cases in Ohio. 198,115 cases have been reported in Ohio as of Sunday, October 25, the Ohio Department of Health reported. No new deaths were reported today. The 21-day case average currently sits at 1,867 cases.
Hospitalizations rose by 89, bringing the total hospitalizations from coronavirus since March to 18,095. Nine intensive care unit admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,714.
Dayton Public Schools and Kettering City Schools are both scheduled to welcome back in-person students on Nov. 9. Both districts started the year online-only. In July Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County recommended schools start virtually because of COVID-19 spread.
Current reopening plans followed health department guidance this month that “supports in-person learning and extracurricular activities for a sustained designation of Risk Level 1 (Yellow) and 2 (Orange) and/or a continued decline in the total number of cases, dependent on schools implementing ... mitigation strategies.”
Montgomery County remains in a level 3 “red” designation, according to the state’s county designation system. Case numbers locally have climbed each of the past three weeks and COVID-related hospitalizations have risen significantly statewide, as has the test positivity rate.