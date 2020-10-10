Coronavirus: 167,458 cases, 4,997 deaths reported in Ohio

54 people were hospitalized today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 16,355. A total of 12 people were admitted to an intensive care unit, bringing the total to 3,425 ICU admissions. A total of 157,764 cases and 4,689 deaths have been confirmed by the state.

As Ohio set a record high for COVID-19 cases reported in a day on Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded with Ohioans during an impromptu visit to Dayton to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings lest their actions affect the ability of businesses and schools to stay open.