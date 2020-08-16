Coronavirus: 108,287 cases, 3,826 deaths in Ohio

There have been 108,287 cases and 3,826 deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, August 16, the Ohio Department of Health reported today. A total of 613 new cases have been reported, the lowest number of new cases in the past 24 hours in the past 21 days.
102,577 cases and 3,548 deaths have been confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,236 people have been hospitalized. 2,771 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit since the pandemic began. The state estimates that 86,926 people have recovered.
More than 7,600 people in the Miami Valley have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic, and some survivors of the disease have begun gathering at a unique place — the Dayton Community Blood Center in downtown.
The Dayton CBC is trying to collect as much donated plasma as it can from recovered patients, and the downtown center has become a hub where COVID-19 survivors can be found.
The 625 units of COVID-antibody plasma the center had shipped as of July 29 are donated by people who recovered from being ill. Their plasma is used for an experimental treatment in which hospitals transfuse the plasma — which contains antibodies from someone who fought off the virus — into ill patients with the goal of speeding their recovery.