Coronavirus: 107,674 cases, 3,824 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 107,674 cases and 3,824 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 15, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,117 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported today.
102,016 cases and 3,546 deaths are confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,210 people have been hospitalized and 2,767 have been admitted to an intensive care unit. 82 new hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported in the last 24 hours.
As the return to school nears for many students, the Ohio Department of Health has established that face shields are not an appropriate substitute for a face mask or cloth face covering and are prohibiting their use.
Shields do not comply with Interim Director of Health Lance Himes’ order that requires facial coverings in K-12 schools, a release from the Ohio Department of Health said.
There is not enough evidence at this time whether face shields are as effective as a mask or facial covering, the CDC said.
“At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer. There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control. Therefore, CDC does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks,” the CDC website states.