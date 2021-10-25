Cooler, wetter week predicted this week

On Thursday, expect showers after 2 p.m. and a high of 59 degrees. Showers will continue Thursday evening and overnight.

More showers are predicted for Friday, when the high will be about 57 degrees. Showers should end by 8 p.m. Friday, Friday is the first night of high school football playoffs in Ohio.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday should be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, while Sunday should be mostly sunny, according to the long-range forecast.

Many communities will have their Beggars Nights either Thursday, Saturday or Sunday. In Clark County, Beggars Night is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.