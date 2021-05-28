Cooler temperatures, showers ahead for Memorial Day weekend events

Cooler temperatures will settle over the Miami Valley for the Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Showers and some thunderstorms will continue into Saturday, but drier weather will return for the Monday holiday.
Saturday morning will likely begin with temperatures near the low 60s, with scattered rain and an occasional thunderstorm across the region. Temperatures will fall during the day into the upper 50s, making the day damp, cool and very un-May like.
Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s, with showers continuing to blanket the region. Clouds will linger Sunday morning, but will begin to move out as sunshine reappears in the afternoon to help dry out the area. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-60s.
Another cool night in the mid-40s will see the end of the unseasonable weather. Monday’s highs will reach the mid- to -upper 70s with clouds increasing toward afternoon.
Rain chances increase later in the week.