Concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine? Tell us why

As public health experts stress the importance of people getting vaccinated to combat increased COVID-19 spread in our community, the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun want to make sure we are asking the questions that matter most to our readers.
Please fill out the form below to help us understand what obstacles or concerns are preventing area residents from getting vaccinated.
