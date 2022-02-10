Company that serves fire, EMS industry opens Springboro office

The company based in Manassas, Va., sells and services fire apparatus, brush trucks, command vehicles, medic units and equipment. Atlantic also has facilities in Findlay, Macedonia and McConnelsville in addition to the Springboro office.

Shackleford said the Springboro location likely will have eight to 10 full-time employees in the next three to five years. He said the company is looking at a grand opening in April, he said.