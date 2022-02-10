Hamburger icon
Company that serves fire, EMS industry opens Springboro office

Atlantic Emergency Solutions recently opened a sales and service facility at 260 Advanced Drive in Spingboro. The company specializes in fire apparatus, medic units and other first response vehicles and equipment. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
56 minutes ago
Virginia-based Atlantic Emergency Services sells and services fire department apparatus.

A company whose mission is to “be the best provider of fire and emergency solutions that help first responders save lives and property” has opened a new location in Springboro.

Greg Shackleford, Springboro assistant city manager, said Atlantic Emergency Solutions recently opened an office and service facility in a 10,000 square-foot building located at 260 Advanced Drive.

ExploreJUST IN: Airport developer proposes new buildings, jobs in Tipp City

Shacklefored said the company provides equipment and services to various first-responder units, including fire trucks and EMS ambulances, and can provide roadside assistance.

The company based in Manassas, Va., sells and services fire apparatus, brush trucks, command vehicles, medic units and equipment. Atlantic also has facilities in Findlay, Macedonia and McConnelsville in addition to the Springboro office.

Shackleford said the Springboro location likely will have eight to 10 full-time employees in the next three to five years. He said the company is looking at a grand opening in April, he said.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

