COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Health networks plead for COVID caution

Dayton region hospitals set a record for the number of patients with COVID-19 on Monday as the area has become one of the epicenters of the Omicron surge.
Due to the urgent situation for our region’s health care, the Dayton Daily News is hosting a Community Conversation from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a panel of experts from Dayton Children’s Hospital, Premier Health and Kettering Health Network. We will discuss what you can do to help reduce the number of patients in our hospitals.
The event will be livestreamed on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page and recordings will be available online after it concludes.
The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Jordan Laird. Panelists included:
- Roberto Colon, vice president of quality and safety for Premier Health.
- Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch November’s Community Conversation on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 and December’s Community Conversation about Wright-Patt Air Force Base.
About the Author