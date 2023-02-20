Clinic to open in East Palestine Tuesday following train derailment

The clinic and mobile unit will have the following hours this week:

Health assessment clinic:

Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mobile unit:

Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Next week, the clinic will operate from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The mobile unit will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered nurses and mental health specialists will be available through the clinic. A toxicologist will be on site or available by phone.

Vanderhoff encouraged anyone with any medical concerns following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3 to take advantage of the clinic. The clinic will make health assessments and referrals if needed.