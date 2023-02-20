BreakingNews
No detectable chemicals found in Ohio River intake after closure
Clinic to open in East Palestine Tuesday following train derailment

Credit: AP

Residents can call to schedule appointments today

A medical clinic will open Tuesday in East Palestine to address residents’ health concerns and questions following a train derailment earlier this month.

The Ohio Department of Health is operating the clinic in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department and support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The health assessment clinic will open at noon Tuesday at the First Church of Christ at 20 W. Martin St. Residents can start scheduling appointments today at 8 a.m. by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

“Last week, I was in East Palestine and listened as many area residents expressed their concerns and fears,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “I heard you, the state heard you and now the Ohio Department of Health and many of our partner agencies are providing this clinic, where people can come and discuss these vital issues with medical providers.

The clinic will have two assessment rooms. The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County will operate a mobile unit parked outside the church to accommodate more appointments.

The clinic and mobile unit will have the following hours this week:

Health assessment clinic:

  • Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mobile unit:

  • Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Next week, the clinic will operate from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The mobile unit will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered nurses and mental health specialists will be available through the clinic. A toxicologist will be on site or available by phone.

Vanderhoff encouraged anyone with any medical concerns following the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3 to take advantage of the clinic. The clinic will make health assessments and referrals if needed.

