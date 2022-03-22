Clearcreek Twp. construction project continuing with new police station

The total cost to build both buildings will be about $7.42 million and construction started last June.

Caption This is the cramped and crowded work area of the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department which has outgrown its space at the township Administration Building. The township is currently building a new police station that will more than double size of its current workspace. ED RICHTER/STAFF Caption This is the cramped and crowded work area of the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department which has outgrown its space at the township Administration Building. The township is currently building a new police station that will more than double size of its current workspace. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Police Chief John Terrill said officers and staff are using the bathrooms to change in and out of uniforms, using the table in the breakroom to clean their weapons, and using every nook and cranny to store everything else. The police side of the building also has one short-term holding cell.

“When I got here in 2007, we had eight or nine officers,” Terrill said. “We’ve grown to 22.”

Terrill and Clark both said the new police building is being designed with future growth in mind.

Scaffolding is already erected where the new police station will be built. The new police station will have about 18,246 square feet and will be able to accommodate up to 45 employees, Terrill said.

The station will have three holding cells, a training and fitness room, offices for the command staff, detectives, sergeants and corporals, Terrill said.

It will also have a storage area for the police trailer, speed wagons, and drive-through sally ports.

After the police station is completed, the current administration building will be renovated, Clark said.

The expansion will be paid through bonds issued to the Warren County Port Authority, which will then lease the new facilities, at the corner of Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 73, to the township government until it is paid off.