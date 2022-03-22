Clearcreek Twp. construction project continuing with new police station

CLEARCREEK TWP. — About 70% of the new Clearcreek Twp. service building and garage is completed and work has already started on the township’s new 18,000 square-foot police station.
Matt Clark, township administrator, said the current facilities on Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 73 are cramped and crowded. A facilities assessment completed about two years ago that confirmed what his department heads were telling him when he started there a few years ago.
Constructed in 1994, the size of the current building is about 8,500 square feet and houses the township’s administrative, zoning and police department, which occupies 4,250 square-feet for 30 police personnel to work out of.
The new service building that is nearing completion will have about 14,225 square feet and will be large enough to garage the township’s bigger, and more expensive vehicles, such as dump trucks, plows and other equipment. The building will also have 1,842 square feet of covered outdoor storage. Clark said it will also allow the township to stop storing other equipment at water towers owned by Warren County.
After the new service building is completed, the current service building will revert to its original intent as a maintenance garage, Clark said.
The total cost to build both buildings will be about $7.42 million and construction started last June.
Police Chief John Terrill said officers and staff are using the bathrooms to change in and out of uniforms, using the table in the breakroom to clean their weapons, and using every nook and cranny to store everything else. The police side of the building also has one short-term holding cell.
“When I got here in 2007, we had eight or nine officers,” Terrill said. “We’ve grown to 22.”
Terrill and Clark both said the new police building is being designed with future growth in mind.
Scaffolding is already erected where the new police station will be built. The new police station will have about 18,246 square feet and will be able to accommodate up to 45 employees, Terrill said.
The station will have three holding cells, a training and fitness room, offices for the command staff, detectives, sergeants and corporals, Terrill said.
It will also have a storage area for the police trailer, speed wagons, and drive-through sally ports.
After the police station is completed, the current administration building will be renovated, Clark said.
The expansion will be paid through bonds issued to the Warren County Port Authority, which will then lease the new facilities, at the corner of Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 73, to the township government until it is paid off.
