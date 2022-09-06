Clearcreek officer remains in critical condition a week after surgery

Also on Tuesday, Terrill told the Dayton Daily News that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has concluded its investigation of the shooting and expects to forward the completed report to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office in the coming weeks.

Ney was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the farm of Mark Evers, where Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.