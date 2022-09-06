journal-news logo
Clearcreek officer remains in critical condition a week after surgery

Clearcreek Twp. police Officer Eric Ney

Clearcreek Twp. police Officer Eric Ney

17 minutes ago

A week after surgery, a Clearcreek Twp. police officer remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after surgeons patched a hole in his skull, officials said.

Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said Tuesday that Ney still has air on the brain.

“Doctors said his (Ney’s) injury is not getting worse,” Terrill said. “They are continuing scans daily and are working with the blood clot issue. It’s a day by day situation.

Also on Tuesday, Terrill told the Dayton Daily News that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has concluded its investigation of the shooting and expects to forward the completed report to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office in the coming weeks.

ExploreClearcreek Twp. officer who was shot is out of surgery, still critical

Ney was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the farm of Mark Evers, where Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene.

ExploreWounded Clearcreek Twp. police officer returning to surgery on Monday

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers.

Ney was released from the hospital on July 20 but has had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other issues stemming from the shooting.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

