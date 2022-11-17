Cincinnati Children’s to open medical building in Centerville

“The variety of subspecialty practices will make the location the first of its kind for Cincinnati Children’s in Montgomery County,” it said in a release. “Cincinnati Children’s already cares for thousands of patients in Centerville and Dayton through clinics in surrounding areas, which the medical center has operated for decades.”

Patient appointments can start to be scheduled in late January, with the first patient planned to be seen in March 2023.

“We’re making this investment in Cincinnati Children’s Centerville so that the kids and families of Montgomery County can receive care from us in a location closer to their homes,” Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s, said in the release. “Our goal is to deliver personalized care as well as the best outcomes and value for patients and families throughout the region.”

The Centerville building and 6.9 surrounding acres were purchased by Cincinnati Children’s. Further investment is being made to renovate the existing 12,990-square-foot building.

Located in a wooded setting, the single-story building previously was home to a private medical practice. Cincinnati Children’s is renovating the space to better accommodate pediatric subspecialty services, the health system said.

The facility was constructed in 2007 in a way that allows for expansion, it said.

Hiring has begun for several jobs created by the opening of Cincinnati Children’s Centerville. In addition, medical center specialists will be based there or rotate in to see patients.