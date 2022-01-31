Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI: Want tickets to game? You better save up

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s what you need to know:
What: Super Bowl LVI
Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers OR Los Angeles Rams
When: Sunday, Feb. 13
Where: SoFi Stadium
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
How to get tickets
Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller of the National Football League. On Sunday, the cheapest tickets for sale were $6,600 a piece for Super Bowl LVI. Want to sit in the front row? Seats were selling for $70,000 a piece Sunday night.
Need a plane ticket?
According to Expedia, the cheapest flights in Ohio, from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Los Angeles Airport, were rather cheap Sunday night at $354 round trip on Feb. 13, with a return trip on Feb. 14.
History of Bengals in Super Bowl
In what still is considered one of the greatest Super Bowls played, the San Francisco 49ers came from behind three times in the second half to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII on Jan. 22, 1989.
Cincinnati came off a 4-11 finish in 1987 and jumped out to a 6-0 start en route to a 12-4 regular season in 1988.
The Bengals are now 8-14 in playoff games and heading into their third Super Bowl. They are 3-0 in conference championship games but lost both of their Super Bowl appearances in 1988 and 1981.
