Charlotte and Atlanta regions are top out-of-state destinations for workers leaving Dayton

Ohio’s big three cities have proven most popular with workers who have left the Dayton region in the last decade and three southeastern cities were chosen by those leaving the state, according to a new report that looks at ways the Dayton region can attract and retain a talented workforce.
The Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland metropolitan areas were the top three destinations between 2010-2020, according to the report by TIP Strategies.
|Workers leaving Dayton-Kettering Metropolitan Statistical Area* 2010-2020
|Rank
|Regional destination of outgoing workers
|1
|Columbus, OH
|2
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|3
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|4
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|5
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
|6
|Knoxville, TN
|7
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|8
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|9
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|10
|Ashville, NC
|*Comprised of Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties. All source locations are metropolitan statistical areas.
|Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by TIP Strategies
For workers moving out of Ohio the Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta and Knoxville, Tennessee regions were the most popular, the report found.
The First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton partnered with the National League of Cities and TIP Strategies for the report. TIP Strategies, an Austin-based economic and workforce development consulting firm, combined regional data analysis with information gathered from a broad group of local business, education and government leaders at a forum held in September at Sinclair Community College.
“An important component of developing strategies for talent attraction and retention is understanding migration— where people in the Dayton Kettering region have moved from, and where those who move away from the region choose to go,” the report said.
Overall, “the inflow and outflow of people to the region is relatively stagnant,” the report said.
Springfield ranked first for the source of workers moving to the Dayton-Kettering region, followed by the Canton-Massillon, OH, region.
|Workers moving to Dayton-Kettering Metropolitan Statistical Area 2010-2020*
|Rank
|Regional source of incoming workers
|1
|Springfield, OH
|2
|Canton-Massillon, OH
|3
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|4
|Indiana (non-MSA)
|5
|Akron, OH
|6
|Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH and PA
|7
|Rochester, NY
|8
|Toledo, OH
|9
|Muncie, IN
|10
|Rockford, IL
|*Comprised of Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties. All source locations are metropolitan statistical areas except Indiana.
|Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by TIP Strategies
The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas metro region ranked third, followed by Indiana communities that are not part of a metropolitan statistical area.
“Talent attraction is so critical to the Dayton region, to any region,” said said Jack Jensen, executive director of the consortium.
