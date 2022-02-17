Chappelle ‘reevaluating’ projects in Yellow Springs after housing moves forward

“We are eager to see new and particularly affordable housing in Yellow Springs, with a priority on apartments,” said Crome. “We also support any development that will consciously increase racial and social-economic diversity.

“It’s important that we create a housing model that enables people to work and live in Yellow Springs,” Crome added. “We aren’t interested in creating a bedroom community where the majority of people just live/sleep here and work elsewhere.”

Sims said Chappelle’s company owns multiple rental units. Some tenants weren’t charged rent for up to six months beginning in March 2020 due to COVID-19, Sims said. He is currently working on converting a historic home in Yellow Springs into three housing units, though that project is also being reevaluated.

Explore Few large school districts still have a mask mandate

The developers of the housing project, Oberer, say they still plan to build homes in Yellow Springs on the 53 acres south of the village. The alternative to the planned rezoning that council voted down is 143 single-family homes, beginning at $300,000. The rezoning plan would have included duplexes, townhomes and single-family homes, starting at around $200,000, according to the village. About two acres for affordable housing would have also been donated but developed later.

Oberer is expected to send Yellow Springs a plan for the updated development, which is legal under current zoning, on Friday. Clearing the area has already begun, said George Oberer Jr., the owner of Oberer Homes.

Village zoning manager Denise Swinger said the village would review the plans but could only deny the plans if they do not conform to code. If the plans do conform to code and village council denies the plans, Oberer could file a complaint.