Change to health order allows self-service food stations in groceries, gas stations

In the new, amended order issued by Interim Director Lance D. Himes, it reads, “All retail food establishments that are regulated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture are permitted to resume use of their self-service food stations in accordance with guidance from the Department of Health.”

Restaurants, on the other hand, are still ordered to remove self-service items. Salad bars and buffets are allowed, though only so long as staff serve food with six feet of space between parties.