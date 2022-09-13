Chamber to conduct crime study; 5 Ohio cities among deadliest in US

Rank City 2019 2018 5 Dayton 48 37 10 Cleveland 92 129 19 Cincinnati 64 57 49 Akron 27 38 57 Toledo 34 37

Murder rates were compared in 65 major U.S. cities — those with more than 100,000 residents — using the FBI’s 2019 Crime in the United States data, which is the latest available, along with data culled from city police and the U.S. Census Bureau, the February report stated.

“The state of Ohio has made it clear that the issue of public safety is a priority, making over $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement; however, there is still more to be done.

“This survey will help to identify day-to-day issues Ohio’s businesses face when it comes to public safety and continue the conversation on how best to improve safety across the state,” Stivers said.

The Ohio Chamber represents thousands of companies that do business in Ohio.