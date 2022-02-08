Cedarville University planning to build a shooting range on campus

The university filed a zoning application with Cedarville Twp., proposing to build an outdoor sporting range for clay shooting sports, an outdoor pistol and rifle range limited to 100 yards, an archery range, learning center, and a parking lot with around 30 spaces. A public hearing on the zoning application is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The proposed location is a section of farmland owned by university, on the east side of the village near Route 42. The university has demolished two houses and several outbuildings on the property in order to develop a university-owned shooting range, according to its application to the township, and plans to implement a student shooting sports club team, which the site will host.