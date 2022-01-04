CDC recommends Pfizer booster 5 months after last shot, additional dose for some children

People can now receive a Pfizer booster shot one month sooner after they complete their initial two-dose series.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its recommendation to shorten the interval from six months to five months for those who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine of two months and Moderna vaccine of six months has not changed.
The CDC also is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised children 5 to 11 receive a booster dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot.
“Today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of omicron and increasing cases across the country and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement.
