CDC: Baby turtles linked to Salmonella outbreak; 2 cases in Ohio

Baby turtles purchased online are linked to a multistate outbreak of Samonella infections, including two in Ohio.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced an investigation into the outbreak after 15 people were infected — a large number of them children — in 11 states, with five hospitalizations.
Many people in this outbreak purchased small turtles online before getting sick, the CDC said. Federal law bans purchase of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because they have caused many Salmonella outbreaks; however, they are sometimes illegally available for sale online and at stores, flea markets and roadside stands.
Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they appear healthy and clean. These germs can spread to their bodies, tank water and anything in the area where they live and roam.
The CDC says the true number of infections associated with this outbreak is likely higher because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.
Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
Tips to stay safe
Pick the right pet for your family. Pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.
Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching or feeding your turtle and after touching or cleaning the area where it lives and roams.
Don’t kiss or snuggle your turtle, and don’t eat or drink around it, which can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.
Keep your turtle out of your kitchen and other areas where you eat, store or prepare food.
Clean turtle supplies outside, if possible, including its tank, toys and feeders. If cleaning inside, don’t clean them in the kitchen or other areas where you eat or prepare food, and thoroughly clean and disinfect the area after cleaning.
Don’t toss your turtle if you decide you no longer want it. Reach out to a local pet store or reptile rescue.
About the Author