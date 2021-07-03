Carlisle planners approve new Casey’s General Store, could open next year

Casey’s representatives said the proposed store and gas station would operate from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“This project has some history and we want to be sensitive to the residents,” Wocher said.

This is the second time in three years this project has come before the planning commission.

The controversial plan was denied three years ago by the planning commission, which reached a 3-3 tie vote. At the time there was one vacant planning commission seat. The owners of the property challenged the decision, which was overturned by the Warren County Common Pleas Court last year. However, Casey’s did not act within one year of the decision, so it needed to start the process over again with the planning commission.

Jerry Ellender, a former village mayor and councilman, owns the house across Lomar Avenue from the proposed Casey’s site. Ellender raised concerns about the lighting of the property and signage, and the runoff of gas and oil into the streets.

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate location next to the historic district by residences,” he said.

Another resident, Ann Porter, said she was grateful to hear that Casey’s is trying to be sensitive to the adjacent neighborhood. However, she raised concerns about traffic, possible water well contamination, the impact on the character of the neighborhood, and economic impact on current gas stations in Carlisle.

“Casey’s is a nice business, but I wish they would move it further into the business district,” she said.

One person spoke in favor of the project. Steve Kemper, who works in Xenia, said he believes Casey’s will be good for the village to get food, snacks and fuel. He said he stops in the Casey’s location in Xenia at least once a week.

The next steps for the project is to complete the final development plan and return to the planning commission for approval. Once the project receives the final plan approval, the developer can move forward to acquire the appropriate building permits and begin construction.