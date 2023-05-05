Carlisle down to two finalists for city manager

“Council has completed its interviews and will now have the department heads meet with the candidates to provide feedback to council before making a final decision in the next few weeks,” Winkler said.

The candidate who is selected as the city’s next city manager will succeed Julie Duffy, who resigned earlier this year to become finance director in West Carrollton. She had worked for the city in various positions including finance director for 24 years, with the last 6½ years as city manager.

Ryan Rushing, who served as finance director and interim city manager, also recently stepped down to become the new Beavercreek Twp. administrator.

Winkler said Charlotte Colley, who most recently was Miami County’s administrator, is serving as interim city manager/finance director on a part-time basis until a new city manager is selected.

Carlisle is a city of just over 5,000 residents in the northwest corner of Warren County, just north of Franklin and south of Miamisburg.