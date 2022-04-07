Carlisle community and school leader Jimmy Allen dies at 73

“He was such a good person,” Hook said. “Talk about a guy that was a Carlisle Indian everyday. We talked a lot and I appreciated his friendship. He was something special. Carlisle lost a real warrior for the city and the school district.”

Hook said he had a lot of admiration and respect for him, adding Allen “was always all in about the schools and the kids.”

Warren County ESC Superintendent Tom Isaacs said Allen was very active in the community.

“He was an all-around, really good person,” Isaacs said. “It’s a big loss to the community.”

Isaacs said Allen served for 25 years in public education, serving on the Carlisle school board for 10 years before being elected to the ESC governing board. The Warren County ESC Governing Board is in the process of filling the vacancy before May 2.

A 1966 alumnus of Carlisle High School, Allen worked for more than 40 years before retiring from Appleton Papers in West Carrollton. He was named grand marshal of the 2021 Carlisle Railroad Days Festival and Parade. Allen was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge #482, Farmersville; the United Steel Workers Union; and Berachah Church, Middletown.

James Henry “Jimmy” Allen was born Nov. 8, 1948 in Middletown. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Allen (Burress); son, Chad Allen and daughter, Jamie Martin (Anthony); grandchildren: Kaden, Marley, Bellamy and Pearl; brother, Eugene Allen (Teresa); as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration Of Life service will be held on April 14, at Berachah Church West Campus, 6830 Franklin-Trenton Road, Middletown. Reminiscing and light refreshments from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Jimmy Tinch and Pastor Garrett Ashely will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory to the following: Carlisle Lion’s Club, 465 Park Drive, Carlisle, OH 45005; Masonic Lodge #482, 50 Jackson Street, Farmersville, OH 45325; or Berachah Church West Campus, 6830 Franklin-Trenton Road, Middletown, OH 45042.