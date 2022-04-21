Candidate Mandel to campaign with Michael Flynn in Kettering

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Election officials and experts are raising alarms about the private fundraising surrounding efforts to expand Republican ballot reviews to more states former President Donald Trump falsely claims he won. While some fundraising details have come to light, information about who is donating the money and how it's being spent is largely exempt from public disclosure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Election officials and experts are raising alarms about the private fundraising surrounding efforts to expand Republican ballot reviews to more states former President Donald Trump falsely claims he won. While some fundraising details have come to light, information about who is donating the money and how it's being spent is largely exempt from public disclosure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Multiple investigations, election audits and court rulings nationwide, along with Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr, found no evidence of widespread fraud or election problems. Congress certified Biden’s win hours after Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, assaulted the U.S. Capitol and fought police in an effort to stop it.

In March Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

The other Republican primary candidates are: state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

The Democratic primary candidates for U.S. Senate are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus; businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard; and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

The primary winners will face off on Nov. 8 to fill the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring.

