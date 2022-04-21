Candidate Mandel to campaign with Michael Flynn in Kettering

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel is scheduled to appear at a campaign rally in Kettering with retired Army Lt. General Michael Flynn today.
Mandel, a former Ohio state treasurer and one of seven GOP candidates on the May 3 primary ballot, will hold the rally at 11 a.m. at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd., according to his campaign. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The campaign calls it a “Faith and Freedom Rally: Inspiring Patriots to Take Back Our Country.”
Flynn was former President Donald Trump’s first U.S. national security adviser. Flynn resigned after being accused of lying about conversations he had with Russia’s then-U.S. Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his contacts with Kislyak and later sought to withdraw his plea. Trump’s Justice Department declined to pursue the case, and Trump pardoned Flynn in late 2020.
Like Mandel, Flynn contends, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump and that Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner.
Credit: Carolyn Kaster
Credit: Carolyn Kaster
Multiple investigations, election audits and court rulings nationwide, along with Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr, found no evidence of widespread fraud or election problems. Congress certified Biden’s win hours after Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, assaulted the U.S. Capitol and fought police in an effort to stop it.
In March Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
The other Republican primary candidates are: state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.
The Democratic primary candidates for U.S. Senate are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus; businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard; and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.
The primary winners will face off on Nov. 8 to fill the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring.
Follow LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook
About the Author