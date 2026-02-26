Businesses in Tipp City and beyond raise funds for Ashley Flynn’s children

As part of the fundraiser, the neighborhood bar at 134 E. Main St. in Tipp City also will have a 50/50 raffle, with a drawing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and basket raffle with a drawing on Monday.

Dollar Swap in Dayton announced the bookstore at 1723 Webster St. will donate 10% of proceeds on Saturday to Ashley Flynn’s daughters, said manager Missy Nickels in a video posted on social media. “Every purchase helps us to give back,” she said.

Kid Clubhouse indoor playground raised $37,455 through admission, concessions gift cards and party bookings on Tuesday to benefit the Flynn girls, according to a Wednesday post on the Kid Clubhouse Facebook page. There were 351 children who came to play on Tuesday and 540 people purchased gift cards online from all over the country.

“What happened yesterday was bigger than a fundraiser … it was the community showing up," the post read.

Red Devil Pizza and Deli in Tipp City donated 10% sales between Friday and Sunday last weekend to Ashley Flynn’s daughters, raising more than $4,000, according to the business.

The outpouring of support on the first night of the fundraiser was overwhelming, according to a social media post from the business. “First off I wanna say thank you from the bottom of my heart everyone!!! You guys showed up and showed out the first night of the fundraiser. Sorry about the long waits tonight, we was really overwhelmed and did our best to make you all happy. Sorry to those who couldn’t order we had to take the phones off the hook to get caught up!”

Sarah Koehler of Phases Everywear is printing T-shirts that read “Live Like Ashley,” with 20% of sales going to an online fundraiser. As of Feb. 21, there have been 228 items sold with $4,860 in sales, Koehler posted on Facebook.

The online fundraiser set up for the family has tripled its $50,000 goal, collecting nearly $152,000 from 1,300 donors as of Thursday morning.