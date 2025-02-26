Bridge issue closes Franklin-Trenton Road in Franklin, Franklin Twp.

A portion of Franklin Trenton Road in Warren County is closed due to an issue with a bridge.
The road is closed between Waterbury Drive in Franklin Twp. and Oxford Road South, according to the Franklin Division of Police dispatch.
Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber said his staff are in the process of evaluating the bridge and at this point is not sure how long the road will be closed.
“Please plan alternate routes and use caution in the area,” a statement from the city of Franklin read.
