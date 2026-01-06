Boro Blends reopens with a new owner and a lot of energy

“I didn’t go for the shallows. I jumped right in,” Murray said.

After leaving her position as an officer with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Murray went to work at New View Nutrition in Germantown, a nutrition club serving healthy shakes, energy teas, snacks and supplements.

There she met her business mentor, owner Dominique Tussing.

“She came to my club as a customer and never left,” Tussing said.

Murray spent two years learning the ins and outs of the nutrition business before unexpectedly setting off on her own.

“(Boro Blends) was for sale. I had other plans lined up at the time that didn’t happen,” Murray said. “My world crumbled and then this happened.”

Murray admits she knows her products a lot better than she knows the behind-the-scenes minutiae of business operations.

Boro Blends appeals to the active lifestyle crowd with its menu of protein shakes and energy refresher teas.

The shakes are designed for post-workout replenishment or as a meal replacement.

Almost all the energy refresher teas are sugar-free and all contain 115 mg of caffeine. Electrolytes can be added to any drink.

Boro Blends re-opened with a limited seasonal menu, with a full menu expected to be in place over the next two weeks.

Murray, a mother of two boys, 4 and 9, said she re-designed the space to provide an ambiance that is both physically and mentally appealing.

The walls were painted Springboro blue and are free of distractions. A kids corner is set up to “give mom four minutes to rest,” she said.

One of the changes from previous iterations of the location is the store hours. Murray added Sundays to Boro Blends operating schedule to give more people a chance to try the store.

The location started as 937 Nutrition in August 2021 before becoming Boro Nutrition in May 2024.

Boro Blend is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.