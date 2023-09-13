Bomb threat closes John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Cincinnati

COVINGTON, Ky. — The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is closed in both directions due to a bomb threat, according to the Kenton County Emergency Communication Center.

Investigators said they received a 911 call in the 5:00 a.m. hour Wednesday. The man on the line threatened to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge, according to Covington Police Captain Bornhorn. At one point, Bornhorn said the man demanded $400,000.

Bornhorn said investigators have “every agency you can think of” exhausting all resources including the Department of Homeland Security, United States Coast Guard, multiple bomb squads and even drone teams.

Investigators said they searched the bridge but haven’t found a suspect. The banks on both sides of the river have been cleared but CPD said Smale Park is closed. Authorities are still working to clear the bridge itself.

The US Coast Guard has shut down Ohio River traffic under the bridge, according to officials.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Investigators said at this point, there is no need to evacuate.

Roads on both sides of the river are closed about two blocks back from the bridge, police said.

Covington police said they are working with Cincinnati and Newport police to check the other bridges in the area. As of right now, the Roebling Bridge is the only one that is shut down.

Investigators said they hope to have the bridge open “soon.”

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.