Bengals, Killer Brownie Company form new, multi-year partnership

Something sweet is coming to Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals and The Killer Brownie Company, a Miamisburg-based bakery, have formed a new multi-year partnership making Killer Brownie the official brownie of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Killer Brownie products will be available at concession stands throughout the stadium starting with Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Killer Brownie products will be available in the near future.
“As lifelong Bengals fans, we are thrilled for this partnership with the Brown family and the Bengals,” the Mayne Family, owners of The Killer Brownie Co. and Dorothy Lane Market, said in a release. “Our family is passionate about making our fans and friends happy with our indulgent Killer Brownie lineup that’s led by our signature Original Killer Brownie — a triple-layer gourmet treat that we craft with a velvety caramel swirled between fudge brownies loaded with pecans.
“Although, we sell our brownies all across North America, our family’s businesses are based here locally.”
For more than 40 years, Killer Brownie has been crafting its gourmet brownies, which contain layers in a variety of flavors. Killer Brownies are sold at 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, Panama and Puerto Rico, officials told this news outlet this year.
“Finding partners that align with our values and provide great products to our fans is a big driver for us,” Ryan Holmes, Bengals director of corporate partnerships, said in the release. “The Killer Brownie Company meets both of those criteria, and we are excited for fans throughout the region, especially at Paycor Stadium, to enjoy their extraordinary product.”
