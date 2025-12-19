Beavercreek, Vandalia, Fairfield firms named to defense contracts worth $262 million

Explore Growing Beavercreek defense firm moving lab work to Fairborn

SHARP is a designation for the hardware, software and procedures behind flight and risk analysis by 45th Space Wing launch analysts.

Work will be performed in Torrance, Calif., and Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., near Cape Canaveral, by June 30, 2031.

The contract came from the 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base.

The DOD also announced a $142.4 million award to Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems for test, teardown, evaluation, repairs and management of the RQ-4B Global Hawk Unmanned Air-Vehicle system.

Work will happen at San Diego, Vandalia, Troy and several other places nationwide, according to the DOD.

The contract came from the Air Force Sustainment Center at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Finally, the Army awarded Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control a $99.8 million contract for field and depot-level technical and maintenance support of fire control systems and launcher-loader modules. Fairfield will be one of the work locations.

The contract came from the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.