Bank files foreclosure on The Greene, claims over $112M in unpaid loans

Wells Fargo Bank has filed foreclosure on The Greene Town Center, claiming that the popular Greene County mall owes the bank tens of millions of dollars in loan payments.

In a 330-page complaint filed Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court, the bank said The Greene Town Center LLC borrowed $137,250,000 on Nov. 22, 2013, from Citigroup Global Markets Realty Corp., a loan that was later transferred to Wells Fargo.

The bank said the maturity date of the loan was Dec. 1, 2023, and at that time the company defaulted by not repaying the loan balance.

As of May 1, Wells Fargo said The Greene Town Center LLC owed more than $112 million. Of that amount, almost $3 million was unpaid interest, according to the complaint.

The Greene’s management and owners were not immediately able to be reached for comment.

The Greene Town Center opened in 2006 with 35 tenants and is now home to more than 100 stores and restaurants as well as apartments, billing itself as the area’s “premier fashion and dining destination,” according to its website.

