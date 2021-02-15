Avoid tickets, tows — remove parked cars from snow emergency routes

Miamisburg and Monroe both declared snow emergencies. Vehicles must be removed from streets designated as snow emergency routes in Miamisburg, and in Monroe all streets must be removed from streets. The snow emergency remains in effect until further notice.

“While the city has the right to have vehicles removed and impounded at the expense of the owner of the vehicle, it is certainly something we do not want to do, but we have had to do this,” Monroe posted on its Facebook page.