Avoid tickets, tows — remove parked cars from snow emergency routes

Local News | Updated 42 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Heavy snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions has led at least one city to issue snow emergencies that calls for residents to remove parked cars from streets.

Miamisburg and Monroe both declared snow emergencies. Vehicles must be removed from streets designated as snow emergency routes in Miamisburg, and in Monroe all streets must be removed from streets. The snow emergency remains in effect until further notice.

“While the city has the right to have vehicles removed and impounded at the expense of the owner of the vehicle, it is certainly something we do not want to do, but we have had to do this,” Monroe posted on its Facebook page.

Englewood police reminded residents of a law on the books that states there is no parking allowed on all streets when there is more than 3 inches of snowfall in a 24-hour period, which the area already has received.

Other communities, including Dayton and Oakwood, have similar ordinances in place.

Beavercreek, Centerville, Fairborn, Springboro, Troy, Urbana, Vandalia and Xenia did not issue a snow emergency, but both asked residents in social media posts to remove vehicles from city streets if possible to allow snow plows to clear the streets.

