Atlanta Journal-Constitution names new editor in chief

“The significance of this moment isn’t lost on me. This kind of opportunity is why African Americans come to Atlanta,” Chapman said. “Kevin has been excellent at being visible in our communities and hearing from people. I am looking forward to getting out into the community and understanding more about how the AJC can continue to serve audiences and improve our city.”

Riley started his career in 1983 at the Dayton Daily News, which is also owned by Cox Enterprises, and was editor in Dayton for four years before coming to Atlanta in 2011. In his 12-year tenure, he emphasized public service, investigative journalism, and political coverage, as Georgia claimed a leading role in national politics. He oversaw the largest reporting staff covering Georgia’s governor and legislature.

The newspaper was a finalist for The Pulitzer Prize in 2017, among numerous accolades and awards for its investigative journalism. The AJC won the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for its reporting on a decades-old murder that helped set a wrongfully convicted man free, one of three such convicted men to leave prison as a result of the newspaper’s reporting during Riley’s tenure.

Riley transformed the AJC newsroom into a digitally focused organization, launching numerous initiatives including an award-winning podcast. His own podcast recounting his surprising experience as jury foreman in a Fulton County double-murder case earned him the American Bar Association’s prestigious Silver Gavel Award in 2018. The AJC won three Emmy awards for investigative reporting and digital presentation as it advanced its journalism on new platforms.

Kevin was a juror for the 2019 and 2020 Pulitzer Prizes. He testified before Congress in 2019 as a U.S. House subcommittee launched its investigation into the impact social media and large tech companies have on local journalism.

“I have never felt more inspired about the future of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,” Riley said. “It’s been an honor to lead these incredible journalists and to serve the citizens of this state and city for the past 12 years. I will miss being a part of this storied organization, but I know its finest days are ahead.”