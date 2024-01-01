At least 1 dead in crash on Preble County Line Road

At least one person is dead following a crash near the Preble-Montgomery County line on New Year’s Day.
The crash took place Monday morning on Preble County Line Road near U.S. 35. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was at least one fatality in the crash, but could not release any additional details.
We are working to learn how many vehicles were involved and if any other injuries were reported.
We will update this report as more information is available.
