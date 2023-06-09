Ashley Furniture recalls power loveseats, sofas and recliners due to fire hazard

Ashley Furniture is recalling tens of thousands of power loveseats, sofas and recliners in its Party Time Collection due to a fire hazard.
There have been at least six reports of the cupholder with LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture.
Consumers should immediately unplug the loveseats, sofas and recliners and contact Ashley Furniture for a free repair, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The power recliners are covered in faux leather with power controls and integrated LED lighting and USB charging ports sold in black and white.
About 253,000 furniture pieces were sold in the U.S. affected by this recall between November 2018 and March 2023 for between $900 and $1,800.
Following are the products and model numbers included in the recall:
|Product
|Model
|Loveseat
|3700318
|3700418
|3700318C
|Sofa
|3700315
|3700415
|3700315C
|Recliner
|3700313
|3700413
|3700313C
