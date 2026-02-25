Ashley Flynn family celebrates what would have been her 38th birthday

Her husband, Caleb Flynn, has been arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He is accused of killing his wife and staging the crime scene to look like a home invasion.

Below is a statement released on behalf of the family.

“Today, our Ashley would have turned 38. With broken hearts, we chose to celebrate — only because Ashley was always the first to celebrate the people she loved.

“Her girls blew out candles on chocolate cupcakes, their mom’s favorite — as neighborhood friends gathered to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and sent balloons with messages from all of us drifting gently toward heaven. Heaven. That’s where her two little girls know their mommy is now, watching over them every day.

“We miss her in ways words can’t capture. But we hold tightly to this: Ashley’s life was always about pointing people to Jesus and showing them His love. And her legacy will live on — in her daughters, in her parents, in her sister, and in the many lives she touched and influenced along the way.

“The way this community has rallied behind us and blessed our family is beyond comprehension. We are so very grateful they walk with us as we take one day at a time, trusting God with every step.”