Armco Park softball complex in Warren County has new turf infields

The complex features four lighted softball fields with synthetic turf infields and natural grass outfields. Designed to accommodate softball of all types, and baseball for youths 12 and under, the complex is home to several leagues throughout the year and regularly hosts large tournaments. The county commissioners provided about $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the county received, according to County Administrator Martin Russell.

“Warren County Park District is committed to providing clean, well maintained, and safe facilities for our park customers. Our newly updated synthetic turf infields will provide players and coaches with an improved playing experience, while increasing playing time and reducing day-to-day maintenance needs,” said Matt Latham, Park District chief executive officer.

Eddie Oligee, softball coordinator for Armco Park, said “Chief Operating Officer Larry Easterly and I had envisioned this happening since the park district acquired Armco Park in 2008 with the help of the county commissioners, Turtlecreek Twp., and Otterbein Senior Life. The dream is finally realized.”

Warren County Armco Park is located at 1223 Ohio 741 in Turtlecreek Twp. The park is free and open to the public 365 days a year. Standard admission to the softball complex is $3 per person. The softball complex can be reserved on the park’s website.

Warren County Park District is a county-wide park- and greenspace-provider, managing 1,721 acres in 13 parks across the county including its flagship parks, Armco and Landen-Deerfield. It is governed by a three-member volunteer Board of Park Commissioners, appointed by the County Probate Judge.