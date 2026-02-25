Area Republicans applaud following record-length State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Local News
By
37 minutes ago
X

Following President Donald Trump’s record-length State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, area conservatives had unanimously positive things to say following the speech.

Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), tweeted a clip of speech from NewsMax’s coverage, saying “Thankful we have a President who cares about public safety.”

Rep. Mike Carey, who represents irregularly-shaped Ohio district 15 that includes parts of Clark County and Miami County, tweeted a statement as the speech ended saying that Republicans had delivered on promises of “lower taxes, safer communities and a brighter future for our nation.”

Sen. Jon Husted tweeted multiple times during the speech, crediting the president with curbing fentanyl flow into Ohio and “revitalizing our domestic energy supply.”

He also used his time during the speech to talk about multiple pieces of legislation and programs he is involved with, including the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, a bill to require CDL testing be in English, the controversial SAVE Act and future work with Vice President J.D. Vance to “root out the fraud and abuse” in the U.S.

Sen. Bernie Moreno said that after “Career politicians in DC drove our country off a cliff for decades,” that Trump was “ushering in the Golden Age.”

Area Democrats largely didn’t comment after the speech Tuesday evening, though Rep. Greg Landsman, whose district includes Cincinnati and all of Warren County, posted a video earlier in the day lamenting that with Trump that the State of the Union was just theater, with the president trying to pick a fight with the crowd.

He said that the State of the Union used to be a serious speech laying out issues and solutions, followed by a packet of bills sent to Congress the next day and the president traveling the country to talk about the issues brought up in the speech.

In Other News
1
New nonstop flights announced for Cincinnati, Columbus airports
2
Ohio politicians distance themselves from Wexner campaign donations
3
A timeline of the Ashley Flynn murder case, husband’s arrest
4
Area mail carriers rally for changes in upcoming U.S. Postal Service...
5
Flights delayed, canceled at Dayton airport as winter storm hits East...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.