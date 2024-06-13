Aquatic centers, pools and splash pads: Places to cool down as summer heats up

Aquatic Centers

Aquatic Centers usually offer settings with multiple pools, water slides, spray areas and more.

Adventure Reef Water Park

2900 Glengarry Dr., in Kettering

More info HERE

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Aqua Adventures Waterpark at Land of Illusion

8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

More info HERE

Germantown Aquatic Center

75 N Walnut St., Germantown

More info HERE

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

2501 Great Wolf Dr, Mason

More info HERE

Soak City Water Park at Kings Island

6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info HERE

Splash Zone Aquatic Center

300 Eagle City Rd., Springfield

More info HERE

Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

400 South Heincke Rd., Miamisburg

More info HERE

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center

225 Parkwood Dr., Tipp City

More info HERE

Troy Aquatic Park

460 W. Staunton Dr., Troy

More info HERE

Pools

Pools are usually limited to a main pool and sometimes a pool for children. They may also offer diving boards or slides.

Franklin Community Park (Paul E. Fitzgerald pool)

306 E Sixth St., Franklin

More info HERE

Gaunt Park Pool

500 W South College St., Yellow Springs

More info HERE

Lohrey Rec Center (Belmont pool)

2366 Glenarm Ave.

More info HERE

New Carlisle Pool

301 E Lake Ave., New Carlisle

More info HERE

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Northwest Rec Center (Dabney pool)

1600 Princeton Drive

More info HERE

Wilson Park Pool

1226 S Elm St., West Carrollton

More info HERE

Splash Pads

Dayton splash pads are free and open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Splash pads can offer plenty of fun ways to cool down, including water cannons, dumping buckets, water slides and more.

Activity Center Park

221 N Main St, Centerville

Centennial Park

321 Union Blvd, Englewood

Fairview Spray Park

2262 Elsmere Ave.

Five Oaks Spray Park

329 Five Oaks Ave.

Island MetroPark

101 E Helena St.

J.F. Kennedy Park

5073 Bigger Rd, Kettering

Kacie Jane Park and Splash Pad

525 W. Lytle-Five Points Rd, Springboro

Lewisburg Spray Park

225 E Dayton St, Lewisburg

Mallory Park Spray Park

3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh/Riverview Park

882 W Riverview Ave.

Orchardly Park

343 Wonderly Ave.

Riverfront Park Miamisburg

3 North Miami Ave., Miamisburg

Stuart Patterson Park

238 Baltimore St.

Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park

4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Walnut Hills Spray Park

2340 Wayne Ave.

Washington Playground

3620 E 2nd St.

Please contact Greg Lynch at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com if you have suggestions for any locations we may have missed that should be added to this list.