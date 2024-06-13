Aquatic centers, pools and splash pads: Places to cool down as summer heats up

Many aquatic centers, pools and splash pad are available combat the high temperatures ahead.
Here is a list of various types of area locations where water fun can be enjoyed. Hours of operation at each location may vary, as well as the cost of daily admissions. Check the links provided to get specific information for each site.
Aquatic Centers
Aquatic Centers usually offer settings with multiple pools, water slides, spray areas and more.
Adventure Reef Water Park
2900 Glengarry Dr., in Kettering
More info HERE
Credit: Jim Noelker
Aqua Adventures Waterpark at Land of Illusion
8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown
More info HERE
Germantown Aquatic Center
75 N Walnut St., Germantown
More info HERE
Great Wolf Lodge Water Park
2501 Great Wolf Dr, Mason
More info HERE
Soak City Water Park at Kings Island
6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info HERE
Splash Zone Aquatic Center
300 Eagle City Rd., Springfield
More info HERE
Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center
400 South Heincke Rd., Miamisburg
More info HERE
Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center
225 Parkwood Dr., Tipp City
More info HERE
Troy Aquatic Park
460 W. Staunton Dr., Troy
More info HERE
Pools
Pools are usually limited to a main pool and sometimes a pool for children. They may also offer diving boards or slides.
Franklin Community Park (Paul E. Fitzgerald pool)
306 E Sixth St., Franklin
More info HERE
Gaunt Park Pool
500 W South College St., Yellow Springs
More info HERE
Lohrey Rec Center (Belmont pool)
2366 Glenarm Ave.
More info HERE
New Carlisle Pool
301 E Lake Ave., New Carlisle
More info HERE
Credit: Bill Lackey
Northwest Rec Center (Dabney pool)
1600 Princeton Drive
More info HERE
Wilson Park Pool
1226 S Elm St., West Carrollton
More info HERE
Splash Pads
Dayton splash pads are free and open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Splash pads can offer plenty of fun ways to cool down, including water cannons, dumping buckets, water slides and more.
Activity Center Park
221 N Main St, Centerville
Centennial Park
321 Union Blvd, Englewood
Fairview Spray Park
2262 Elsmere Ave.
Five Oaks Spray Park
329 Five Oaks Ave.
Island MetroPark
101 E Helena St.
J.F. Kennedy Park
5073 Bigger Rd, Kettering
Kacie Jane Park and Splash Pad
525 W. Lytle-Five Points Rd, Springboro
Lewisburg Spray Park
225 E Dayton St, Lewisburg
Mallory Park Spray Park
3037 Germantown St.
McIntosh/Riverview Park
882 W Riverview Ave.
Orchardly Park
343 Wonderly Ave.
Riverfront Park Miamisburg
3 North Miami Ave., Miamisburg
Stuart Patterson Park
238 Baltimore St.
Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park
4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Walnut Hills Spray Park
2340 Wayne Ave.
Washington Playground
3620 E 2nd St.
Please contact Greg Lynch at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com if you have suggestions for any locations we may have missed that should be added to this list.
