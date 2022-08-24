Air Force picks GE as one of five for $975M next-gen engine prototype work

The soon-to-be renamed GE Aerospace — also known as GE Aviation — is a big employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in four Dayton-area facilities, sites which saw a $1 billion annual investment. About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

The company has heralded its XA100 Adaptive Cycle engine, and concluded phase 1 testing on its second XA100 adaptive cycle engine as part of the Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program late last year.

GE says the engine is designed to fit both the F-35A and F-35C without structural modifications to either airframe, enabling better range, acceleration and cooling to accommodate next-generation mission systems.