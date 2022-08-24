journal-news logo
Air Force picks GE as one of five for $975M next-gen engine prototype work

GE Aerospace XA100 engine is designed to fit both the F-35A and F-35C without any structural modifications to either airframe, the company says. GE photo

GE Aerospace XA100 engine is designed to fit both the F-35A and F-35C without any structural modifications to either airframe, the company says. GE photo

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
Air Force program has a ceiling of $975 million

The Air Force has chosen five companies to develop prototypes of a next-generation fighter jet engine, and General Electric is among them.

GE Co., GE Edison Works in Cincinnati, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a program ceiling of $975 million to work in the prototype phase of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion program, the Department of Defense recently said.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, and is expected to be complete by July 11, 2032.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Also chosen in the program: Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Pratt & Whitney Engines, in East Hartford, Conn.; the Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo.; and Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., of Palmdale, Calif.

The soon-to-be renamed GE Aerospace — also known as GE Aviation — is a big employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in four Dayton-area facilities, sites which saw a $1 billion annual investment. About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

The company has heralded its XA100 Adaptive Cycle engine, and concluded phase 1 testing on its second XA100 adaptive cycle engine as part of the Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program late last year.

GE says the engine is designed to fit both the F-35A and F-35C without structural modifications to either airframe, enabling better range, acceleration and cooling to accommodate next-generation mission systems.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

