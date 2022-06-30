Air Force Marathon prices set to increase July 5

Prices for the full- and half-marathons will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K races will increase by $5, a reminder from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base says.

The Tailwind Trot is $22 and will increase to $25. Prices for the full marathon and half marathon Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge series will increase to $210 and $200. And the Marathon Relay will increase to $230.