Register for Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patt before March 8 price hike

Participants in the Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base can save some money on registration fees over the next few days.
The second price increase goes into effect March 8 for anyone who registers after that date for the race, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.
“We are excited that we can continue to give people the opportunity to compete and have fun,” race director Brandon Hough said in a release. “We want to encourage all runners to choose the Air Force Marathon and save their money by registering now.”
Prices for the full marathon and half marathon will increase by $10, the 10K will increase by $5 and the 5K will increase by $4. The Tailwind Trot is $15 and will increase to $18. Prices for the full marathon and half marathon Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series will increase to $160 and $150. Lastly, the Marathon Relay will increase to $200. Active duty, reservists, guard members, and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off their race registration.
A virtual race option also is available to allow runners from all over the world to join from afar. Runners may choose among the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K or Tailwind Trot and will need to run their selected distance between Sept. 11 and Sept. 26.
All registered runners receive a race shirt, virtual event bag and optional complimentary commemorative patch. Everyone who finishes a race also receives a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-2 Spirit, C-17 Globemaster III, F-35 Lightning II. Medals are presented to participants at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders.
All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force except the 5K and Tailwind Trot, which take place on the campus of Wright State University.