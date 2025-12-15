Air City Garage renovation developers get $3M loan from Ohio

The Air City Garage in downtown Dayton is set for rehabilitation. Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Credit: Avery Kreemer

The Air City Garage in downtown Dayton is set for rehabilitation. Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
Local News
By
36 minutes ago
X

The state will extend a new $3 million loan to the developers undertaking the Air City Garage renovation in Dayton, pending final approval at this week’s meeting of the Ohio Controlling Board.

Renovation of the 390-space garage, located at 44 S Main St., is part of the larger mixed-use rehab project at the Centre City tower — a project that the Ohio Department of Development benchmarks at over $96 million and expects to create 9,000 square feet of retail space, 143 units of workforce housing and 80 affordable senior housing units, according to the appropriation request.

The proposed $3 million loan, routed to an LLC majority owned by The Model Group, Inc., would come from Ohio’s low-interest Regional 166 Direct Loan Program, which the state describes as an avenue for capital available for expansion projects undertaken by companies “that have limited access to capital and funding from conventional, private sources of financing.

The state said the loan comes with an agreement that the project site will create 40 new jobs. The loan’s conditions, per the request, is a seven-year term with a 0% interest rate in the first five. years, with a 2% interest rate in the final two years. The total loan balance is due in full at seven years.

The Ohio Controlling Board will vote on the request at its Dec. 15 meeting.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

In Other News
1
Springboro city staff to get cost of living raise
2
Tired of the same old Christmas songs? So were these countercultural...
3
Defense bill with record $901B in military spending advances with new...
4
Preble County teacher sentenced to 13 years for inappropriate...
5
Pay raises for troops, farm aid and forever chemicals: Federal updates...

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Based in Ohio's capitol, Avery is focused on using local angles to bring relevant and straightforward statewide news to our readers. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.