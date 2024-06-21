Advisory issued for Acton Lake at Hueston Woods after E. coli detected

A sample taken from Acton Lake on Monday tested for high levels of E. coli. The advisory was issued on Tuesday.

E. coli infection can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis and other illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infection occurs by consuming contaminated food or water or coming into contact with animals or other people.

Those at an increased risk for E. coli infection are children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, people with weakened immune systems and international travelers, according to the CDC.

People can avoid infection by not drinking unsafe water, including not swallowing water while swimming or playing in lakes, ponds and streams.