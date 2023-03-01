BreakingNews
Additional COVID SNAP benefits expire today
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Additional COVID SNAP benefits expire today

Local News
By - Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

Starting Wednesday, additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — also known as food stamps — come to an end, impacting thousands of Miami Valley residents.

For approximately three years, federal legislation allowed SNAP recipients to receive the maximum monthly benefit to help offset the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the emergency allocation ending, SNAP participants will now receive one monthly payment.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services noted on its website SNAP recipients will continue to receive their normal amount, but will no longer receive the emergency allotment.

ExploreRELATED: Area food stamp recipients’ benefits reduced amid high inflation as emergency expansion ends

“Your normal amount is the first SNAP benefit you receive each month — the emergency allotment has been the second SNAP benefit issued at the end of the month,” the message read.

The ODJFS also warned of scammers attempting to steal SNAP benefits. Calls saying benefits have expired or asking for personal identification information, such as a Social Security number, should be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or https://www.ohioprotects.org.

Approximately 1.43 million Ohioans and 170,000 Miami Valley residents will be affected by the update.

ExploreRELATED: Clark County food bank braces for end of emergency aid

In the Miami Valley, the following receive SNAP benefits in each county:

Butler County: 40,145

Clark County: 22,881

Greene County: 13,322

Miami County: 8,928

Montgomery County: 75,374

Preble County: 3,713

Warren County: 9,688

SOURCE: The Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, Greene and Montgomery counties.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: EF1 tornadoes touch down in Butler, Clark counties
2
CareSource partnering with Walmart on new benefits for some on Medicaid
3
What is the tornado rating scale?
4
Who was Ervin J. Nutter? Meet the namesake of Wright State’s Nutter...
5
A history of winter tornadoes in the Miami Valley: Here’s when they’ve...

About the Authors

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top