Acton, Ramaswamy name running mates in race for Ohio governor

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy chose Rob McColley, current term-limited president of the Ohio Senate who is from northwest Ohio.

Acton sent out a press release Wednesday morning explaining her choice: “We both share a lifelong commitment to fighting for Ohio’s working families and making our state a more affordable place to live for all of us. David is an innovative and pragmatic leader who has been laser focused on delivering for Ohioans for his entire career, from reducing the property tax rate for Cincinnatians to tackling foreclosures during the 2008 recession,” she said.

Ramaswamy is expected to officially announce his choice Wednesday evening in Cleveland, but his campaign has confirmed the decision to multiple media outlets.

“The two dynamic leaders are united in their purpose to make Ohio the best state in America. Together, they will work to put more money in Ohioans’ pockets, improve education, and significantly reduce crime,” Ohio GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou said in a statement posted on X. “In Senator McColley, Vivek gains a young yet highly seasoned legislator who knows how to get things done in Columbus. Vivek will hit the ground running on day one with an aggressive agenda to help everyday Ohioans.”

