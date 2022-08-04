A week after deploying to Kentucky, Ohio Task Force 1 rests, awaits next assignment

A week after Ohio Task Force 1 left for Kentucky to help with search and rescue efforts following deadly flooding, the task force said it has completed its current missions and is resting and working on equipment while it waits for its next assignment.
The team’s tasks so far have included search and rescue operations using boats near the Hindman and Knott County line, as well as wide area search operations in the Breathitt County area southeast of Jackson. It also works to evaluate structural damage and following up with house emergency visits.
The original 16-person team expanded to 48 with the gradual addition of 29 more task force members and five canine handlers. The team is operating as a Type III Search and Rescue team.
Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed in the wake of heavy rain that caused flash flooding and mudslides in southeastern Kentucky, killing at least 16 people.
