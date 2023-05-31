93-year-old man killed in Turtlecreek Twp. house fire ID’d

“Obviously we want to get people out but we don’t want to have multiple victims,” he said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house around 8:32 a.m. While on their way, crews learned there was a person trapped inside, Elleman said.

When they arrived, the house was partially involved and there were heavy flames inside.

“Crews got a quick knockdown on the fire and found the victim,” the assistant chief said. “Unfortunately that victim is deceased.”

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Elleman said it appears the fire started on the first floor. Roe was found on the second floor.

It was not clear Tuesday if the home had working smoke detectors.

In addition to Turtlecreek Twp. firefighters, crews from Lebanon, Clearcreek Twp., Franklin Twp. and Waynesville also responded.