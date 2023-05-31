93-year-old man killed in Turtlecreek Twp. house fire ID’d

A man who died following a house fire in Turtlecreek Twp. Tuesday has been identified.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified him as 93-year-old Zane Roe, of Turtlecreek Twp. He lived at the home in the 2400 block of North Ohio 48 that caught fire.
The coroner’s office is performing an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.
A family member was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. It appeared they were injured while trying to rescue Roe, Turtlecreek Twp. Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Elleman said Tuesday.
The assistant chief reminded people it’s dangerous to attempt to save people during a fire.
“Obviously we want to get people out but we don’t want to have multiple victims,” he said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house around 8:32 a.m. While on their way, crews learned there was a person trapped inside, Elleman said.
When they arrived, the house was partially involved and there were heavy flames inside.
“Crews got a quick knockdown on the fire and found the victim,” the assistant chief said. “Unfortunately that victim is deceased.”
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Elleman said it appears the fire started on the first floor. Roe was found on the second floor.
It was not clear Tuesday if the home had working smoke detectors.
In addition to Turtlecreek Twp. firefighters, crews from Lebanon, Clearcreek Twp., Franklin Twp. and Waynesville also responded.
