8-year-old goes missing from Harrison Twp; Police ask public for help

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a missing 8-year-old.
Syrese Day was last seen at 1 a.m. around the Marathon gas station at 4351 Riverside Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
Day is an African American male, about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has short back hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black socks with no shoes.
Anyone seeing him are asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.